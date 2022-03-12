Katie’s Pizza Will Donate to The Buddy Fund, Help Provide At-Risk Youth with Sports Equipment
St. Louis, MO, March 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, March 22 in Rock Hill, Missouri. Funds raised from the day will be donated to The Buddy Fund, a nonprofit organization that provides sports and recreation equipment to at-risk, under-served youth in low-income St. Louis neighborhoods.
Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $316,025 to local nonprofit organizations.
The Buddy Fund will use the funds raised from Giveback Tuesday to purchase new sports equipment for at-risk youth. Since these are purchased wholesale, this nearly doubles the amount they can give to dedicated schools and recreation and youth organizations.
$1,000 in contributions would buy 100 soccer balls, 80 basketballs, 80 footballs, 60 baseball gloves, 40 baseball bats, or 14 football helmets. This creates opportunities for at-risk youth to develop their physical and mental health, confidence, and character, and improve their teamwork, respect for others, academic expectations, and personal responsibility.
Founded in 1962, The Buddy Fund provides new sports equipment to 85+ youth organizations and to schools, foster homes, and group homes in the St. Louis region. Since the beginning, they have helped over 567,500 kids and provided more than $5 million in sports equipment. To learn more about them, please visit https://www.buddyfund.org/.
About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.
Contact
Katie Collier
