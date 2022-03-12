Local Travel Professional Karan Morrow Kicks Off Itinza's "Interview With A Travel Advisor" Blog Series
Atlanta, GA, March 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Karan Morrow, Owner and professional luxury travel advisor with Where2Next? Travel, LLC (www.where2nexttravel.co), recently interviewed with Abby Tyndall of Itinza.com in the launch of their “Interview With A Travel Advisor” blog series, where Itinza will speak with a different professional and expert from the travel industry. With the series’ aim to inform, enlighten and excite, Morrow and Tyndall discussed the role of the travel advisor, trends, changes, the future of travel planning and more. Read the two-part interview blog at https://link.where2nexttravel.co/u95 and https://link.where2nexttravel.co/orm.
"The job of a travel advisor is an important one, especially during the pandemic. Travelers can benefit from the help of travel advisors now more than ever, with there being constant changes to worldwide restrictions and travel requirements. Itinza had the amazing opportunity to speak with Karan Morrow, CEO of Where2Next? Travel, LLC about her tips on how to succeed as a travel advisor and how clients can benefit from them… When it comes to planning and connecting with clients to ensure their trip is the best it can be, Karan excels," says Abby Tyndall of Itinza.
Morrow has worked as a professional travel advisor for fourteen (14) years, specializing in private, custom luxury individual, couples’ romance, and small group travel. Morrow is a member of the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA), the Destination Wedding & Honeymoon Specialists Association (DWHSA), the Association of Black Travel Professionals (ABTP), and is accredited by the International Airlines Travel Agent Network (IATAN). Morrow holds certifications as a Scootaround Certified Blue Star Advisor and Special Needs Group Accessible Travel Advocate™. Morrow’s clients have been on travel experiences from the California wineries, the plains and deserts of the African continent, to the St. Petersburg Winter Palace and many places in between.
“Being able to speak to a global audience about how the travel industry is changing and pivoting from my frame of reference as an experienced travel professional was a wonderful privilege,” said Morrow. “My overall goal was to show the value of the travel advisor’s role in travel planning, and to let travelers know that their best time investment when planning their travel, whether now or in the future, is to use a professional travel advisor. We have the knowledge, expertise and advocacy in place to assist travelers, and are savers of their valuable time and travel spend.”
To book a luxury travel experience, contact Morrow at luxury@where2nexttravel.co.
About Itinza
When founder Anastassia and her husband started planning their first travels, they started the way these projects often do: with a daunting list of open tabs with web pages, a stack of travel guides and recommendations from their friends. But after spending days searching, collecting information, organizing spreadsheets and flagging emails with bookings, they felt frustrated and overwhelmed with the amount of information that they were presented with. It was hard to figure out who to believe online and which tips to use. There had to be a better way.
And so, on a flight from Vancouver to Toronto, an idea formed, to build a place for her friends and family to plan and organize trips, to preserve those plans for her family and friends, to easily access plan details during the trip, a place where one can share those trips, a place to connect with like-minded travelers.
Itinza’s entire origin story can be found at https://itinza.com/about.
For more information, visit https://itinza.com/ or email hello@itinza.com.
Contact
Karan Morrow
470-480-9007
https://www.where2nexttravel.co
