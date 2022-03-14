Bury Nurseries Raise Thousands of Pounds for Local RSPCA Animal Shelter
The RSPCA Bury, Oldham & District were astounded to get a call from the manager of a local early year’s nursery to learn that over 120 children aged 3 months to 5 years had been raising funds for the shelter since September 2020 in response to the challenges caused by the pandemic.
Oldham, United Kingdom, March 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Fisherfield Childcare nurseries located at Bury College and Dorset Drive in Bury raised an incredible £2,350 for the animal shelter after learning about the financial struggles the small, independently funded charity was facing due to the pandemic.
Kim Sharples, Nursery Manager explained, “We fundraise for local charities each year and learnt about the severe downturn in donations and support for this much needed facility and set about fundraising. Through many activities including welly waddles, cake sales and a draw your own sprout dog competition, we were able to raise the much-needed funds. It really was a fun time and the children, staff and parents really got involved to raise this incredible amount.”
Nadia Salim, Managing Director for Fishercare Nurseries commented, “We have supported many local charities over the years and believe that encouraging and promoting the support of causes is a fundamental part of our education programme at the nurseries and underpins many of the core values we instil across our group. We not only support our local communities, families, children, and parents, but are also proud to support and be involved with many charities.” Nadia continued, “Considering we set about raising funds for the RSPCA during a pandemic, we really did everything that we could with the restrictions in place and could not be happier with how our activities were supported by all, it was a fantastic effort and amount.”
The cheque was handed to the Chief Executive Officer for the RSPCA Bury & Oldham Branch, Vincent Sherard-Bornshin by the manager, staff and children of the Bury College Nursery and he explained, “We cannot quite believe the amount that has been raised by the nurseries, especially during such difficult times. It is so heart-warming to know that this was through the hard work and efforts of the children, staff, and parents of the two nurseries and how they all really got behind the fundraising and our charitable cause, what a fantastic organisation and community.”
As with all donations made to the charity, the funds will be used on the welfare of the animals that come into the centre, which is understood to be hundreds of animals per year and often because of abuse, neglect, or abandonment. The CEO pointed out that as a small independent charity licenced by the RSPCA, they do not receive any daily funding or money from the donations made directly to the larger RSPCA, so donations such as this are both welcomed and vital for it to continue to operate.
Kim added, “It was a pleasure to be able to support our local RSPCA as they do great and vital work and need all the support possible, it was a lot of work, but we had so much fun, and I thank all of the staff, children and parents for their efforts and raising such an incredible amount for the vital work this animal charity provides.”
Contact
If you require a picture of the children and cheque handover, please contact me directly.
Vincent Sherard-Bornshin
01616244725
www.rspca-buryoldham.org.uk
If you require a picture of the children and cheque handover, please contact me directly.
