London, United Kingdom, March 13, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Military Space Disruptive Technology 2022 which takes place on the 25-26 April 2022 at Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK will host a range of international speakers, providing you with the opportunity to gain a global perspective on “Forging the Future by harnessing the power of innovation.”When you are trying to manufacture materials and products that offer game-changing levels of performance and efficiency, the Earth’s atmosphere, temperature and gravity all present different challenges. In space though, there is no gravity, it’s a pure vacuum and extreme temperature changes can be achieved by harnessing the power of the Sun.But manufacturing in space is a non-starter for many organisations. That’s where Space Forge comes in, first of it's kind, find out what challenges and advantages there are, but as well how Manufacturing in Space can help shape the future.With this in mind, SMi Group are pleased to announce that Mr. Joshua Western, CEO & Co-Founder from Space Forge will be presenting “In Space Manufacturing for Security and Sustainability,” presentation will be as followed:• The advantages of in-space manufacturing and how it can augment national capabilities• Return from space - a shift in satellite build and refurbishment• Closing the loop - responsive launch with tactical returnView the full speaker line-up and latest program here: http://www.milspace-disruptivetech.com/pr3For sponsorship enquiries contact Sadia Malick, Director on +44 (0)20 7827 6748 or e-mail smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries please contact Oana Lefter on +44 (0) 20 7827 6164 or olefter@smi-online.co.ukInaugural Military Space Disruptive Technology Conference25th – 26th April 2022Copthorne Tara Hotel Kensington, London, UKhttp://www.military-space.com/pr.compr3