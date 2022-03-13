The Employee Fitness Center at Go-Forth Pest Control is Now Open for Business
Greensboro, NC, March 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The new year has begun and there are many options for healthy new year resolutions in store for the employees at Go-Forth Pest Control. This year, Go-Forth Pest Control will continue to provide awareness for healthy lifestyles. Vice President of Go-Forth Pest Control and chairperson of the Guilford County Go Red For Women campaign Leah Hazelwood has strived to create a wellness community within the Go-Forth family with many attributes such as free nutritional snacks in break rooms, paid wellness reboot programs, mental health classes and now, an employee fitness center.
This fitness center is open to all employees of Go-Forth Pest Control. The employees are encouraged to work out whenever their availability is open within their workday.
Hazelwood has made it her priority to build a supportive space for health and wellness within the Go-Forth corporate location in addition to their eight locations throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. When asked what her goals were for providing the new fitness center within the corporate location, Hazelwood responded, “We are committed to supporting the wellness of our employees. We want our team to be proud of working at a place that supports them professionally and personally and that includes healthy amenities. And we’re committed to providing resources for not only physical but also mental health.”
New innovative ideas such as the fitness center can have major effects on companies, with one being recruiting. Hazelwood stated that the recruitment team at Go-Forth Pest Control has witnessed increases in potential hires having a motivation to join a workplace that supports their wellness: “We have seen first hand how providing a gym or other programs that support employee wellness, contribute to successful recruiting and retention.”
Go-Forth Pest Control, founded in 1959 in High Point, North Carolina has additional branches in Lake Norman, Charlotte, Raleigh, Columbia, SC, as well as Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg and Richmond, VA. It is a third-generation, family-owned business. Go-Forth’s mission is to be people-focused in all they do, and by holding themselves accountable to the highest standards of service and professionalism, they will foster the growth of their team and their business. Go-Forth is committed to being a modern, innovative industry leader with the personal touch of a local, family-owned company. Go-Forth is home to seven NC Statewide Technicians of the Year. The company is also a Family Business Award winner, a Triad Best Places to Work winner, a PCT Top 100 company, a Triad Fast 50 company and one of Inc. Magazine’s Fastest-Growing Companies in America. For more information please visit http://Go-Forth.com
