New Age Marketing Leaders Head to Atlanta
Charlotte, NC, March 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New Age Marketing is rapidly expanding outside of the Charlotte-metro area and with expansion comes more success and recognition.
This past week, New Age set sail to the Avalon Hotel and Conference Center in Atlanta, GA for the National Retail South Eastern Regional Leaders Conference hosted by industry front-runners throughout the country. Not only was there an opportunity for recognition and awards for our Top Leaders’ accomplishments, but there were also various topics discussed, including developing leadership within all levels of an organization, team culture, and operations management among other things.
Jared Poniatowski, the Director of Operations at New Age Marketing, had the opportunity to speak on the fast track of management, providing valuable insights for every leader to take home with them and to instill in their business model.
”We are so grateful to have this kind of opportunity for growth. If you think about the bigger picture, right now there are people in Poland who have nowhere to sleep.* We should be extremely grateful for what we have. When you have an opportunity to not just work with massive clients like we do, have full control over their branding, management, and be not only asked to represent their brand but to scale it to 600+ retailers, it is second to none. It was an honor to be asked to speak at the leaders conference; I am extremely thankful. It was nothing short of spectacular!” - Jared Poniatowski
New Age sent 25 leaders from the Charlotte office on the trip. Joseph Dixon, a Director in the Charlotte office, reflected on the valuable experience:
“It was such an honor getting to network with everyone at the regional leaders meeting and hearing everyone’s success stories. I will never forget this milestone in my career.” - Joseph Dixon
*Referring to the conflict in Ukraine.
