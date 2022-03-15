Mediation Expert & Top 1.5% Podcast Host Susan Guthrie Shares Her Life Story & Mediation Industry Insights on NoBull Marketing’s “Evolving with The Times” Podcast
Learn About Susan’s Long History with Mediation, Her Work with Mediation Legend Woody Mosten Training Thousands of Future Mediators, and the Future She Hopes to Help Create for the Divorce Industry
Philadelphia, PA, March 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- PNoBull Marketing today announced a recently released hour-long interview with Susan Guthrie – a top 1.5% host of the widely known Divorce and Beyond Podcast, host of Learn To Mediate Online, co-founder of Mosten Guthrie Academy, licensed attorney and professionally certified mediator.
"My affinity for divorce and mediation was not expected... When I first started in divorce litigation, I knew I was helping people, but I also knew I was hurting families. When I discovered mediation, it was like a burst of a bright light and everything made sense and fell into place." -Susan Guthrie.
"By 2031, I hope to see a future where the first solution people turn towards to execute their divorce is mediation. Where it's so common that is the default solution, the norm. And I feel like we're on the right track to see that in the next 10 years." -Susan Guthrie.
The interview dives deep into Susan’s life, career, and insights such as:
Why Susan struggled to find meaning in litigation but found hope in mediation
The benefits of mediation v.s. traditional litigation
The future Susan hopes to create for families going through divorce
Access the interview here: https://nobullmarketing.co/Susan-Guthrie
About NoBull Marketing: NoBull Marketing is a Google My Business and Google Ads lead generation agency for lawyers that guarantees its campaigns will be profitable in 3 months or less or it’s free. Through the “Evolving With The Times” podcast, we’re interviewing changemakers such as Colin Rule (Mediate.com), mediation pioneer Woody Mosten, and Ron Baker (The Soul of Enterprise) to stay on top of how family law is evolving in response to a more emotionally enlightened market.
About Susan Guthrie: Susan is an award winning podcast host, online mediation expert, and veteran attorney who’s devoted her career to training peacemakers in the art and science of mediation to thousands of people nationwide. She’s the Co-Founder of Mosten Guthrie Academy, a mediation training academy, Founder and Principal of Learn to Mediate Online, a training program for mediators interested in learning to mediate online, and host of the award winning Divorce & Beyond Podcast, a show devoted to helping people going through divorce make it to the other side as a better, stronger, and healthier version of themselves.
