Clip-on Style Gasket Profiles from EMKA UK for Specialty Enclosures and Vehicles
EMKA UK offers a full range of clip-on style extruded rubber section seals for all electrical and electronic cabinet installations.
Coventry, United Kingdom, March 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As manufacturers of “everything but the enclosure,” EMKA focuses carefully on each aspect of industrial enclosure design – nowhere more so than in the production of gasket sections which are absolutely vital in the provision of effective door seals. Exclusion of fingers, tools, dust and water are essential features for all electrical and electronic cabinet installations so EMKA now offer a full range of clip-on style extruded rubber section seals.
Also recognised as “P” type or “bubble” gaskets EMKA sections are a simple push fit onto the frame edge of an enclosure or vehicle body and are available with factory joined corners which provide complete integrity around the door periphery while saving time in assembly at the factory.
Clip-on gaskets include a spring steel spine within the moulding to provide a strong fixing to the frame edge of the enclosure or larger cabinet. Being firmly held in place a clip-on gasket can provide a very effective and long-lived seal up to IP65.
