Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between McKee-Burke & Associates and PDQ Staffing
Houston, TX, March 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International’s client McKee-Burke and Associates, a Houston, Texas-based company that provides world-class talent and HR solutions to help organizations drive performance, has successfully sold to PDQ Staffing, a company based in the DFW Metroplex.
McKee-Burke and Associates encompass three service verticals to cover the entire employee life cycle: Recruiting, Talent Development, and Career Transition. Their services also include Executive Coaching & Development, Executive Search, and Executive Career Management. The firm services clients from various industries, sectors, and locations, with its typical clients being in energy, manufacturing, and industrial organizations.
The firm is a world-leading talent management business through its international network of partners and helps organizations optimize bottom lines through talent acquisition, development, and transition services. John Burke, CEO, commented, “I want to thank the Benchmark International team for its patience and professionalism in guiding us through this acquisition. The direction and foresight that they provided made the process simpler, less stressful, and enabled us to reach a successful sale.”
Since 1991, PDQ Staffing has taken service to a higher level for their customers. They currently staff over 4,000 employees a day and have proven to be a valued contributor to the successful operations of their clients business by providing exceptional staffing services. PDQ Staffing continually strives to look out for the best interest of their clients and associate workers and prides themselves in the quality of their employees.
Benchmark International proved value in finding a buyer with experience in the industry through its proprietary multi-medium marketing strategies. In addition, Benchmark International incorporated several campaigns with local, regional, and national associations.
Transaction Director, Amy Alonso, commented, “We are thrilled for our clients that they are able to confidently move into this next phase knowing that the business is in good hands and a succession plan is in place. We wish both parties the best of luck in all of their future endeavors.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 /Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $8.25B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted thousands of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
McKee-Burke and Associates encompass three service verticals to cover the entire employee life cycle: Recruiting, Talent Development, and Career Transition. Their services also include Executive Coaching & Development, Executive Search, and Executive Career Management. The firm services clients from various industries, sectors, and locations, with its typical clients being in energy, manufacturing, and industrial organizations.
The firm is a world-leading talent management business through its international network of partners and helps organizations optimize bottom lines through talent acquisition, development, and transition services. John Burke, CEO, commented, “I want to thank the Benchmark International team for its patience and professionalism in guiding us through this acquisition. The direction and foresight that they provided made the process simpler, less stressful, and enabled us to reach a successful sale.”
Since 1991, PDQ Staffing has taken service to a higher level for their customers. They currently staff over 4,000 employees a day and have proven to be a valued contributor to the successful operations of their clients business by providing exceptional staffing services. PDQ Staffing continually strives to look out for the best interest of their clients and associate workers and prides themselves in the quality of their employees.
Benchmark International proved value in finding a buyer with experience in the industry through its proprietary multi-medium marketing strategies. In addition, Benchmark International incorporated several campaigns with local, regional, and national associations.
Transaction Director, Amy Alonso, commented, “We are thrilled for our clients that they are able to confidently move into this next phase knowing that the business is in good hands and a succession plan is in place. We wish both parties the best of luck in all of their future endeavors.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 /Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $8.25B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted thousands of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories