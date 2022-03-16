Top Workplace, Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, 2021 Production Awards
Multiple Realtors® were recognized at the Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach Annual Awards Presentation.
Madeira Beach, FL, March 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Multiple real estate advisors were recognized at the local Engel & Völkers Shop Annual Awards Luncheon held at Bascom's Chop House in Clearwater, FL on February 15th, 2022. The Tampa Bay area is home to multiple Engel & Völkers luxury real estate brokerages, voted a Top Workplace for three consecutive years by the Tampa Bay Times.
Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach’s Top Team Award went to real estate advisor Bill Thomas and the Bill Thomas Group which consists of Thomas and buyer agents Derreck Thomas and Gina Timmins and administrator Karina Bakalyar. The following Realtors® were also awarded the top 5 producers within the Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach shop: Bill Thomas, Evan Pedone, Gina Timmins, Derreck Thomas and Ineta Kalnina. Single Agent Awards went to: Evan Pedone, Top Sales Volume and Top Listing Volume; Ineta Kalnina, Highest Number of Sales; Evan Pedone, Highest Number of Listings and Highest Number of Transactions and Ineta Kalnina was awarded the Rookie of the Year!
Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro, Broker and License Partner of Engel & Völkers South Tampa comments, “It was an honor to have our top producers at our 2021 Engel & Völkers Shop Awards luncheon at Bascom's Chop House. During 2021 we struggled with the second year of the COVID Pandemic not to mention other disruptors in the real estate industry. Our Advisors determination and perseverance to succeed, along with explosive Engel & Völkers Technology and Engel & Völkers ever growing systems and tools, our Shops reached new heights despite those distractions. As evidenced by our 2021 Awards!”
To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers
Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers shops rank as a Top Workplace, three years in a row, by the Tampa Bay Times. Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specialized in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, and yachts. Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit ww.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.
