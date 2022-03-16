Saint Louis Closet Co. Donates Over $3,000 to St. Louis Cancer Patients
Maplewood, MO, March 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Through their giveback program, Closets for a Cause, Saint Louis Closet Co. officially donates $3,359.12 to the Cancer Support Community of Greater St. Louis. This nonprofit's mission is to ensure that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by the community.
"We are thrilled to partner with Saint Louis Closet Co. in support of our programs. This generous partnership will allow us to continue our programs for our current participants as well as expand our reach and awareness in the community," says Amanda Corcoran, Development and Communications Manager of Cancer Support Community of Greater St. Louis.
The money raised by Closets for a Cause will go towards helping provide support groups, educational workshops, healthy lifestyle classes, stress management classes, social opportunities, and resource materials. Individuals, family and private foundations, corporations, and special event fundraisers all fund the Cancer Support Community of Greater St. Louis. Without these donations, this nonprofit could not provide its free services to those who need them.
Cancer Support Community is nationally recognized as a premier resource for enhancing the quality of life of those impacted by cancer - including their caregivers and loved ones - by providing support, education, and empowerment to anyone affected by any type of cancer at any stage of the cancer journey.
Since 1993, the Cancer Support Community of Greater St. Louis has used its five pillars of support: support, education, healthy living skills, social connections as well as resource and referral materials to provide essential services to cancer patients throughout the Greater St. Louis area. Each year, their support spans over 1,800 individuals with 10,000 hours of program support through about 2,800 different programs.
No one is like the Cancer Support Community of Greater St. Louis. There are many beneficial support programs for cancer patients, but none provide no-cost, comprehensive psychosocial support. You can find more information on this nonprofit at www(dot)cancersupportcommunity(dot)org(slash).
AboutSaint Louis Closet Co.
Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for residential and commercial clients. The company has been locally owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.
For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www(dot)stlouisclosetco(dot)com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
