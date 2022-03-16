FSSI Introduces Direct Mail Division to Expand Marketing Services to Clients
FSSI announces the launch of Splash, its advanced direct mail marketing division. Splash builds on the tried-and-true critical mail processes applying security practices and individual mailpiece tracking to modern direct mail. Investing in state-of-the-art marketing technology, the new division provides clients with the same targeted, high-quality print, along with automation and digital components, to increase response and engagement.
Santa Ana, CA, March 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- FSSI, a leading document outsource provider, announced the launch of Splash, its direct mail and marketing services division. The new, innovative division is designed to serve clients’ highly-personalized direct marketing and digital campaign needs, with expertise in confidential data for print, mail and multichannel marketing campaigns.
Splash builds on the tried-and-true critical mail processes that are a staple of FSSI, applying security practices and individual mailpiece tracking to modern direct mail. Investing in state-of-the-art marketing technology, the new division provides clients with the same targeted, high-quality print, along with automation and digital components, to increase response and engagement.
“Crossing over from transactional customer communications to direct mail was a natural next step for FSSI. Launching Splash creates an opportunity for us to connect with and speak to marketers in a way that resonates,” said Yolanda Bishop, Senior Strategic Marketing Solutions Manager. “We are able to embrace our entrepreneurial spirit and meet the increasing demand for personalized direct mail and digital integration with a dedicated, forward-thinking division that’s aligned with the latest marketing strategies.”
Splash is not a traditional direct mail house and extends beyond static bulk postcards and mailers. With end-to-end workflow tracking and SOC2 and HIPAA compliance of a reliable print and mail provider, combined with advanced marketing technologies and fully automated processes, it meets sophisticated marketers’ unique, industry-specific direct marketing needs in one essential location.
Splash offers technology-focused services to help marketing departments and organizations market more effectively and automate repetitive campaign tasks. With its Velocity and Amplify solutions, clients can seamlessly simplify complex, recurring variable data print campaigns while increasing multichannel touchpoints across today’s popular digital channels, such as Facebook, Google Ad Network, and Instagram.
“We recognize that the direct mail journey can be so much more than just a single printed mailpiece,” said Bishop. “By offering cutting-edge marketing automation, we help modernize campaigns, get mail out faster and extend the direct mail reach online – with the precision and accuracy of our print and mail roots – to truly revolutionize direct mail marketing.”
About FSSI
FSSI is a WBE-certified document outsourcing company that helps businesses maximize their strategic value through highly-customizable print, mail and digital communications. Splash, FSSI’s direct mail and marketing services division, offers all-inclusive services that include data analysis, list processing, creative design, personalized messaging and in-depth measurement – in addition to advanced marketing technologies and strategies. The division specializes in non-profit, healthcare, financial services, consumer finance, universities/education, associations/HOAs, franchises, retail and more – with a focus on sophisticated data-driven campaigns, acquisition mailers and marketing letters.
Learn more about Splash’s response-driven direct mail capabilities by visiting fssi-splash.com. For business opportunities and inquiries, please contact Yolanda Bishop, Senior Strategic Marketing Solutions Manager at 714.436.3839 or yolandabishop@fssi-ca.com.
