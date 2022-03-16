FSSI Introduces Direct Mail Division to Expand Marketing Services to Clients

FSSI announces the launch of Splash, its advanced direct mail marketing division. Splash builds on the tried-and-true critical mail processes applying security practices and individual mailpiece tracking to modern direct mail. Investing in state-of-the-art marketing technology, the new division provides clients with the same targeted, high-quality print, along with automation and digital components, to increase response and engagement.