The Bailey Foundation Launches Fresh Fun Markets, Provides Free Food in St. Louis for Those in Need
St. Louis, MO, March 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Bailey Foundation is announcing the launch of their Fresh Fun Markets. In this extension of their Fresh Fun Meals program, the nonprofit organization will travel to participating schools outside of school hours. Students, their families, and the surrounding community can then shop, free of charge, for fresh fruits, vegetables, and shelf-stable, pre-packaged foods.
A live-chef demonstration will show families how to create meals with these healthy and nutritious ingredients. Recipe cards handed out during the event will allow families to recreate these dishes at home. A selection of free essential items will also be available for pick-up.
“While we have been giving away free food since 2018 as part of our Fresh Fun Meals program, this marks the first time we’re organizing a series of mobile food pantries,” said Diarra Warford, Executive Director of The Bailey Foundation. “This is a fun and exciting way to engage and connect while promoting health and wellness throughout our communities. We’ll select at least two schools each month. Anyone from the community is welcome, but space is limited, so be sure to pre-register online!”
This month, The Bailey Foundation will host Fresh Fun Markets at two schools in the St. Louis area. The first stop will be at Confluence Preparatory Academy on Saturday, March 19 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm. The second stop will be at Loyola Academy on Saturday, March 26 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm. To register for either event, go to https://www.thebaileyfoundation.org/events.
Creating food trucks is possible with grant funding from the Veterans United Foundation. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set to take place when the first one is completed in mid to late summer. In addition to nutrition services, The Bailey Foundation offers child and family support programs as well as enrichment programs, where children can pursue their passion in dance, theater, music, and visual arts.
About The Bailey Foundation
The Bailey Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports community wellness and development by providing resources to families in need through community-focused initiatives. These include free nutrition services, child and family support programs, and enrichment programs. For more information, please visit www.thebaileyfoundation.org.
Diarra Warford
(314) 904-3022
www.thebaileyfoundation.org
