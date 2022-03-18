Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Action Computer Sales & Service Inc. and Alltech Computer Works
Dothan, AL, March 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The seller, Action Computer, is a complete IT services provider that plans, designs, implements, and maintains a company’s IT system. Action has been servicing the Southeast region since 1981, keeping systems current and trouble-free. “Our interaction with Benchmark International was a pleasurable experience. They worked with us to develop a projected business valuation, helped us get our documentation in order, and created a sales sheet that they presented to prospective buyers, and they kept us informed of the progress of progress all the way through - from building the prospectus to the final closing. I will be looking forward to working with them again on some of my other business ventures,” said Lloyd Keel, Owner, Action Computer.
The buyer, Alltech Computer Works, is an innovative provider of proven, cutting-edge services and technology solutions for businesses of all sizes. They provide a full suite of turnkey managed services for organizations that are looking to reduce their IT expenditure while improving service to their end users.
“It’s extra special in our industry when a buyer and seller click. Alltech was the perfect strategic buyer for Action Computer and understood the exceptional business that Lloyd and his team have built over the years. We wish Alltech the best of luck carrying on Action’s legacy of outstanding service.” –Matthew Kekelis, Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 /Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $8.25B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted thousands of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
