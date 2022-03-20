Tinnitus Masking Therapy Now Included in BeHear ACCESS Hearing Amplification Headsets

Alango Technologies, a leading independent supplier of DSP voice and audio enhancement software technologies for the communication industry, announced the release of a new, advanced version of its BeHear® ACCESS hearing amplifier featuring an option for basic sound personalization without using an app, customizable tinnitus masking therapy, increased amplification without feedback, and easier pairing based on Bluetooth® 5.0.