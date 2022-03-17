John G. Odegard is Honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2022 State of Washington Financier of the Year
John G. Odegard is due to be featured in the Top 100 Registry Magazine, 2022 Q2 Edition, and is being honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2022 State of Washington Financier of the Year.
Bellevue, WA, March 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- John G. Odegard has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Seattle Funding Group (SFG), Bellevue, Washington, since 1988. He has also served as the founding principal of the SFG Family of Funds since 1992. As the president/CEO of one of the most renowned, longest-standing mortgage investment pools on the West Coast, Mr. Odegard received the honor of Financier of the Year in 2019 by the Puget Sound Business Journal. In addition to his primary responsibilities, he is the co-author of the News of Interest, an investor newsletter circulated to more than one thousand SFG investors across the United States. As an active speaker of his field, Mr. Odegard has served as the key principal in numerous real estate finance transactions over the last 30+ years. Attributing some of his success to ambition and fair play, he began his career at Nordstrom while working as a real estate entrepreneur in his spare time. Hailing from a family of real estate entrepreneurs who has attained great success, Mr. Odegard decided to leave Nordstrom and pursue real estate full-time. At the beginning of his career, he realized receiving financing on deals that needed to be acted on quickly was extremely difficult. Ergo, he dedicated himself to changing that situation for all real estate entrepreneurs. Highly praised by his peers and clients, Mr. Odegard is a pioneer in his field.
