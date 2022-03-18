Final 2022 Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Ending Soon Advises AAMSI
Los Angeles, CA, March 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Your final chance to free switch Medicare Advantage plans is ending soon according to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.
“March 31st is the final day available for millions of Americans with Medicare Advantage plans to find better coverage for the remainder of 2022,” shares Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare insurance advocacy organization. “If you are not happy with your current plan or if you want some of those new free benefits available, it can be well worth taking an hour to look for better coverage.”
According to the Association, some 29 million Americans are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan this year. “Medicare gives people a second chance to review their 2022 coverage because let’s face it, many of us are procrastinators and missed the prior opportunity that ended December 7, 2021,” Slome adds.
“Maybe you realized that your preferred health care providers are no longer included in your plan,” Slome points out. “Or, maybe the cost for prescription medications you take has increased. These are both important reasons to see if you can get better coverage for the balance of 2022.”
Consumers seeking information can access the Association’s online directory listing local Medicare Advantage agents. Listed agents offer Medicare Advantage and Medigap plan information and rate comparisons. Access to the directory is free and completely private. Go to www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/ for more information.
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) advocates for the importance of planning. See the listing of top Medicare Advantage plan insurers at www.medicaresupp.org/top-medicare-advantage-plans/.
