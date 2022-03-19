Window Treatment Marketing Pros' Will Hanke to Speak at International Window Coverings Expo
St. Louis, MO, March 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Window Treatment Marketing Pros, a fast-growing digital marketing agency helping window treatment and awning companies take their business to the next level, announces Founder and Chief Marketing Strategist Will Hanke will speak at four seminars at the International Window Coverings Expo, April 5-7, 2022, at the Fort Lauderdale/Broward County FL. Convention Center.
Hanke will lead three special workshops on April 5th including Supersession SEO, a masterclass at 9am, Maximize Your Leadflow with PPC and Google Ads at 1:30pm and How to Optimize Your Google My Business Profile at 3pm. On April 6th at 10:30am he will host Leveraging The List: Email Marketing and Remarketing.
Attendees will learn how to optimize their website for more organic traffic with search engines such as Google, Yahoo! and Bing, the latest changes in Google AdWords, Paid Search and how PPC can be the key to almost unlimited scalability in terms of lead flow, how your business can appear in Google’s 3 pack of search results, and the power of proactive client engagement and remarketing.
“These are four comprehensive workshops to get window covering companies on-board with the latest digital marketing tools and tactics,” Hanke said. “The goal is to help these businesses generate more leads with proven specific strategies so they can increase sales and revenue.”
“Our current window industry clients have found these techniques to be highly successful and we look forward to sharing these action steps with hundreds of other business owners at IWCE.”
The International Window Coverings Expo (IWCE), North America’s only trade show and conference dedicated to window covering professionals, is the largest business networking and education event for window treatment professionals since 1986. This annual event is designed specifically for the window fashion decorator, designer, retailer, architect, workroom, installer, remodeler and stager. Thousands of U.S. and international visitors and buyers come for the latest products, technology and education in window coverings as well as home décor and accessories. For information visit International Window Coverings Expo 2022 (iwce-vision.com)
About Window Treatment Marketing Pros
Window Treatment Marketing Pros is a veteran and family-owned digital marketing agency that specializes in generating leads for window treatment, and awning companies throughout the U.S. With over 22 years of experience in the digital marketing space, owner Will Hanke is revolutionizing the marketing for companies that need to generate phone calls and leads, but aren't sure how to reach their audience. The firm has signed exclusive client agreements across the country in several states including Hawaii. Will Hanke is also the author of Your Internet Marketing Plan for Window Treatment Companies, available on Amazon and Kindle. He teaches monthly (free) training sessions online and has recently launched a new social media service specifically for window treatment company owners. For information visit https://wtmarketingpros.com
Hanke will lead three special workshops on April 5th including Supersession SEO, a masterclass at 9am, Maximize Your Leadflow with PPC and Google Ads at 1:30pm and How to Optimize Your Google My Business Profile at 3pm. On April 6th at 10:30am he will host Leveraging The List: Email Marketing and Remarketing.
Attendees will learn how to optimize their website for more organic traffic with search engines such as Google, Yahoo! and Bing, the latest changes in Google AdWords, Paid Search and how PPC can be the key to almost unlimited scalability in terms of lead flow, how your business can appear in Google’s 3 pack of search results, and the power of proactive client engagement and remarketing.
“These are four comprehensive workshops to get window covering companies on-board with the latest digital marketing tools and tactics,” Hanke said. “The goal is to help these businesses generate more leads with proven specific strategies so they can increase sales and revenue.”
“Our current window industry clients have found these techniques to be highly successful and we look forward to sharing these action steps with hundreds of other business owners at IWCE.”
The International Window Coverings Expo (IWCE), North America’s only trade show and conference dedicated to window covering professionals, is the largest business networking and education event for window treatment professionals since 1986. This annual event is designed specifically for the window fashion decorator, designer, retailer, architect, workroom, installer, remodeler and stager. Thousands of U.S. and international visitors and buyers come for the latest products, technology and education in window coverings as well as home décor and accessories. For information visit International Window Coverings Expo 2022 (iwce-vision.com)
About Window Treatment Marketing Pros
Window Treatment Marketing Pros is a veteran and family-owned digital marketing agency that specializes in generating leads for window treatment, and awning companies throughout the U.S. With over 22 years of experience in the digital marketing space, owner Will Hanke is revolutionizing the marketing for companies that need to generate phone calls and leads, but aren't sure how to reach their audience. The firm has signed exclusive client agreements across the country in several states including Hawaii. Will Hanke is also the author of Your Internet Marketing Plan for Window Treatment Companies, available on Amazon and Kindle. He teaches monthly (free) training sessions online and has recently launched a new social media service specifically for window treatment company owners. For information visit https://wtmarketingpros.com
Contact
Window Treatment Marketing ProsContact
Steve Turner
314-205-0800
wtmarketingpros.com
Steve Turner
314-205-0800
wtmarketingpros.com
Categories