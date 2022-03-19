KIB Partners with Girl Scouts for Service Project Event Celebrates Girl Scouts of America’s 110th Birthday
Irving, TX, March 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- March 12 marked the 110 anniversary of the Girl Scouts of the USA, and the organization celebrated this occasion through service projects across the country. Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) was chosen as one of the community partners to host an event to clean up the area near the Rock Island Road Bike and Pedestrian Trail. KIB worked with the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, who recruited volunteers from troops throughout the council.
On Saturday, March 12, the girls, along with parents and siblings, met with KIB staff to receive safety instructions, then set out to remove litter that had settled along the tree line near the trail. There were 22 youth and 20 adult volunteers representing troops from Dallas, Frisco, Coppell and Argyle. During their combined total of 126 hours of service, volunteers collected 105 pounds of trash and recyclable materials.
“We have a long history of partnering with Irving Girl Scout troops,” said KIB staff member Julie Schmitt. “Today, we had the pleasure of welcoming scouts from outside of Irving, and we really appreciate their help. They were an enthusiastic group who worked hard and made a noticeable difference in the area. Several people using the trail stopped to thank them for what they were doing.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
On Saturday, March 12, the girls, along with parents and siblings, met with KIB staff to receive safety instructions, then set out to remove litter that had settled along the tree line near the trail. There were 22 youth and 20 adult volunteers representing troops from Dallas, Frisco, Coppell and Argyle. During their combined total of 126 hours of service, volunteers collected 105 pounds of trash and recyclable materials.
“We have a long history of partnering with Irving Girl Scout troops,” said KIB staff member Julie Schmitt. “Today, we had the pleasure of welcoming scouts from outside of Irving, and we really appreciate their help. They were an enthusiastic group who worked hard and made a noticeable difference in the area. Several people using the trail stopped to thank them for what they were doing.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
Contact
Keep Irving BeautifulContact
Rick Hose
972-721-2175
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful
Rick Hose
972-721-2175
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful
Categories