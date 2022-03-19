BYD Congratulates AVTA on Full Electrification
Lancaster, CA, March 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BYD (Build Your Dreams) congratulates the Antelope Valley Transit Authority on achieving North America’s first fully zero-emission fleet and is proud to be a partner in the agency’s success.
Fully 57 of AVTA’s 87 battery electric coaches and buses were built by BYD at its Lancaster Coach & Bus Manufacturing facility. Many BYD employees and their families are served by the agency in the Antelope Valley.
“This is an important and wonderful accomplishment,” said Stella Li, President BYD Americas and BYD Senior Vice President. “We’re proud to have worked closely with AVTA to make this happen and know it’s the beginning of great things for all Californians.”
Portions of the fleet were purchased with the help of state funding, including $28.5 million from the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (TIRCP) administered by Caltrans and the California State Transportation Agency.
Every American-built, zero-emission BYD bus eliminates approximately 1,690 tons of CO2 over its 12-year lifespan, according to the U.S. Transportation Department. This is equivalent to taking 27 cars off the road. Each bus also eliminates 10 tons of nitrogen oxides and 350 pounds of diesel particulate matter, improving air quality in the communities that they serve.
BYD is America’s first battery-electric bus manufacturer that has both a unionized workforce and a Community Benefits Agreement, which sets goals for hiring veterans, single parents, second chance citizens, and others facing hurdles in obtaining manufacturing employment.
About BYD
The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, the world’s leading electric vehicle company, is dedicated to creating a “total solution.” Globally, BYD has committed to corporate social responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment. For more information, please visit https://byd.com/ or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
For More Information: Frank C. Girardot, BYD Sr. Director Communications (213) 245-6503
Fully 57 of AVTA’s 87 battery electric coaches and buses were built by BYD at its Lancaster Coach & Bus Manufacturing facility. Many BYD employees and their families are served by the agency in the Antelope Valley.
“This is an important and wonderful accomplishment,” said Stella Li, President BYD Americas and BYD Senior Vice President. “We’re proud to have worked closely with AVTA to make this happen and know it’s the beginning of great things for all Californians.”
Portions of the fleet were purchased with the help of state funding, including $28.5 million from the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (TIRCP) administered by Caltrans and the California State Transportation Agency.
Every American-built, zero-emission BYD bus eliminates approximately 1,690 tons of CO2 over its 12-year lifespan, according to the U.S. Transportation Department. This is equivalent to taking 27 cars off the road. Each bus also eliminates 10 tons of nitrogen oxides and 350 pounds of diesel particulate matter, improving air quality in the communities that they serve.
BYD is America’s first battery-electric bus manufacturer that has both a unionized workforce and a Community Benefits Agreement, which sets goals for hiring veterans, single parents, second chance citizens, and others facing hurdles in obtaining manufacturing employment.
About BYD
The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, the world’s leading electric vehicle company, is dedicated to creating a “total solution.” Globally, BYD has committed to corporate social responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment. For more information, please visit https://byd.com/ or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
For More Information: Frank C. Girardot, BYD Sr. Director Communications (213) 245-6503
Contact
BYDContact
Kelsey Cone
661-436-0513
byd.com
Kelsey Cone
661-436-0513
byd.com
Categories