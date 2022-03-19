Medicare Insurance Association Reports Continued Website Traffic Growth
Los Angeles, CA, March 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The number of consumers accessing the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance website to find local agents grew 33% last month.
“I am pleased to report that total website traffic grew 33.28 percent with almost all consisting of consumers looking for local Medicare insurance agents,” reports Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare insurance advocacy organization.”
Earlier this year the organization announced an initiative to highlight the important role played by local Medicare insurance agents and brokers.
“It’s hard to compete with the millions of dollars spent monthly on Medicare celebrity ads that seem to be filling the cable tv airwaves,” Slome points out. “But I am very pleased that we are making progress in our efforts to highlight the benefits obtained by connecting with a local Medicare agent at the very least for a comparison.”
Consumers seeking information can access the Association’s online directory listing local Medicare Advantage agents. Listed agents offer Medicare Advantage and Medigap plan information and rate comparisons.
The Association director notes that access to the directory is free. “Most important for consumers, it is completely private, meaning no personal information must be entered in order to see the listing,” Slome points out. “Everyone else today is data mining and we recognize that seniors hate being barraged with unwanted phone calls.” To access the directory, go to www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/ for more information.
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) advocates for the importance of planning. For more information, visit the organization's website at www.medicaresupp.org.
“I am pleased to report that total website traffic grew 33.28 percent with almost all consisting of consumers looking for local Medicare insurance agents,” reports Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare insurance advocacy organization.”
Earlier this year the organization announced an initiative to highlight the important role played by local Medicare insurance agents and brokers.
“It’s hard to compete with the millions of dollars spent monthly on Medicare celebrity ads that seem to be filling the cable tv airwaves,” Slome points out. “But I am very pleased that we are making progress in our efforts to highlight the benefits obtained by connecting with a local Medicare agent at the very least for a comparison.”
Consumers seeking information can access the Association’s online directory listing local Medicare Advantage agents. Listed agents offer Medicare Advantage and Medigap plan information and rate comparisons.
The Association director notes that access to the directory is free. “Most important for consumers, it is completely private, meaning no personal information must be entered in order to see the listing,” Slome points out. “Everyone else today is data mining and we recognize that seniors hate being barraged with unwanted phone calls.” To access the directory, go to www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/ for more information.
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) advocates for the importance of planning. For more information, visit the organization's website at www.medicaresupp.org.
Contact
American Association for Medicare Supplement InsuranceContact
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
https://www.medicaresupp.org
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
https://www.medicaresupp.org
Categories