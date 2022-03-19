Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council to Host "Procurement Summit" for Annual Meeting and ProForum, March 22-23
Charlotte, NC, March 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council will host "AMP22" – its virtual 2022 Annual Meeting and ProForum event on March 22-23, combining two signature meetings – and bringing MBEs and Corporate Partners together to discuss "The Agility of Procurement: Pandemic Supply Chain Solutions." Day 1 will feature the Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony from 2-5:30 p.m. The sessions and awards program are open to minority business owners and corporate representatives, and there is no cost to attend; however, registration is required. Day 2 will offer a Corporate Partners only Procurement Summit, with keynote speaker Lindsay Azim of Gartner research group. The procurement panel will feature presenters from Capital One, Dominion Energy, JLL, and Richmond Federal Reserve. The AMP22 title sponsor is Capital One.
The focus for this year’s Annual Meeting and ProForum is on understanding supply chain trends; learning about full spectrum supplier diversity; analyzing the current challenges faced by Chief Procurement Officers in response to the global pandemic; and sharing best practices for increasing supplier diversity and supplier development opportunities.
Dominique Milton, President & CEO of CVMSDC, said: “Out of an abundance of caution, CVMSDC is hosting AMP22 virtually, which means even more Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) and corporate representatives will be able to attend. As we emerge from the disruptions of the pandemic and adapt to our ‘next normal,’ the focus is all about the work of supplier development; meeting the needs of our Corporate Partners and supporting the goals of our MBEs.” For more information, or to register for AMP22, visit online at: annual.cvmsdc.org
About the Council:
The Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council is one of 23 regional affiliate councils of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). The Council is a membership organization of major corporations, financial institutions, government agencies and universities that operate within North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Carolinas-Virginia MSDC is a non-profit corporation chartered to enhance business opportunities for minority-owned companies by providing support through developing mutually beneficial networking opportunities with corporate members and promoting minority business development.
