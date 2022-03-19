New Product for Solar Cells from Solaris Chem (Canada)
Solaris Chem expands its product offering for solar cell applications.
Quebec, Canada, March 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Solaris Chem adds a new product to its offer of Fullerenes and Polymers for Solar Cells.
It is Fluoro-PTAA (poly[bis(4-phenyl)(4-fluoro-2-methylphenyl)amine, one of the members of the poly(triaryl)amine family, closely related to PTAA.
The use of this polymer can significantly improve the open-circuit voltage (VOC) and fill factor (FF) of the cells in high-performance perovskite solar cells.
Fluoro- PTAA can be used as a substrate material for hole transport in the fabrication of many devices such as perovskite solar cells, organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) and organic field-effect transistors.
Four grades are available.
Low Mw: 5 - 20 kDa (SOL2446L)
Medium Mw: 20 - 50 kDa (SOL2446M)
Medium-High Mw: 50 - 100 kDa (SOL2446MH)
High Mw: 100 - 200 kDa (SOL2446H)
It is Fluoro-PTAA (poly[bis(4-phenyl)(4-fluoro-2-methylphenyl)amine, one of the members of the poly(triaryl)amine family, closely related to PTAA.
The use of this polymer can significantly improve the open-circuit voltage (VOC) and fill factor (FF) of the cells in high-performance perovskite solar cells.
Fluoro- PTAA can be used as a substrate material for hole transport in the fabrication of many devices such as perovskite solar cells, organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) and organic field-effect transistors.
Four grades are available.
Low Mw: 5 - 20 kDa (SOL2446L)
Medium Mw: 20 - 50 kDa (SOL2446M)
Medium-High Mw: 50 - 100 kDa (SOL2446MH)
High Mw: 100 - 200 kDa (SOL2446H)
Contact
Solaris Chem Inc.Contact
Marisa Jimenez
(514) 730-8653
www.solarischem.com
Marisa Jimenez
(514) 730-8653
www.solarischem.com
Categories