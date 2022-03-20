allbranded Donates to Ukraine
London, United Kingdom, March 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The allbranded team has been deeply saddened by the ongoing war and crisis in Ukraine, the company together with its staff gathered goods such as clothing, blankets, and canned food as well as the sum of £5000 as support for the affected civilians.
The above-mentioned donations were received by the initiative of the Ukrainischen Hilfsstabs (the North Germany-Ukrainian auxiliary staff), as well as the Feine Ukraine (an association of German-Ukrainian cooperation). allbranded encourages other companies to do the same and support those in need if they can.
In the search for a suitable organisation to receive the donations, allbranded has stumbled across the North Germany-Ukrainian Organisation. This is a non-profit association based in Hamburg, Germany, composed of the Ukrainian Consulate General and the Ukrainian Church. Through direct contact with the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the auxiliary staff can assess in real-time the Ukrainian people’s needs.
After speaking with the responsible staff, the allbranded team collected warm jackets, hats, blankets, nappies, bandages, emergency blankets, insulation mats, as well as foods such as tea, preserves, rice or pasta. The donations were sorted in labelled boxes and transported to the Hamburg camp of the Ukrainian Relief. Donations are collected and transported daily to Ukraine so that they can be used as soon as possible. However, the demand for goods can change constantly. Therefore, you should check what goods are currently needed there. In addition to donating goods.
In order to provide financial aid for the people of Ukraine, allbranded has also donated money to the above-mentioned Feine Ukraine organisation. It consists of several Ukrainian activists who are working for the humanitarian aid of Ukrainians. The donation amount was used from reserves of the existing team budget. Together, the team of allbranded has decided not to hold larger team events in the future and to use the budget for charitable purposes. This resulted in a proud donation of 5000 pounds. The donation primarily serves to support refugees in Ukraine, as well as helping refugees with immigration in Germany.
The fundraising campaign has shown that the allbranded team is driven, cohesive, and willing to fight for what is right. Many employees now want to get involved in their free time and support Ukraine as volunteers. Whether it’s packing goods in the warehouse, organising accommodation, or holding language courses – the willingness to help is enormous. Their team is now also calling on other companies and individuals to help the Ukrainians through these difficult times. As this should not only be the case in times like this when support is needed at all times worldwide, any help will be greatly appreciated right now.
