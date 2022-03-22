26 Year Old Heart Disease Survivor Founded His Own Computer Company, Truncus Computers
Huntington Beach, CA, March 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ryan Delcoure was born with a rare heart defect called, "Truncus Arteriosus," and needed major open heart surgery days later. He has survived four open heart surgeries. He started TruncusCo because he was always fascinated by how things work. He's definitely a tinkerer. TruncusCo's vision is to change the world into a better place with technology. TruncusCo's goals are to make devices to save kids and young adults with their technology, making powerful, eco-friendly devices at an affordable rate. Ryan Delcoure's quote as a kid was "Lights, Fans, How does it work?" His inspirations growing up were Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, Bill Gates, Kevin O'Leary, and later on, Palmer Luckey. He always watched Shark Tank with his mom and sister every Friday when it came on. His favorite shark on the show is Kevin O'Leary. His company is based around the human heart, user friendliness, straight to the point, and looking at life from another perspective. He strives to give back and be the best. He never settles for less, never gives up on anything, and wants to make a difference in peoples lives. One byte at a time.
