Managing Director of EloQ Communications Represents Asia to Share Expertise in Crisis Comms Mastery
The virtual summit Crisis Comms Mastery on crisis management will be held from March 24-26. Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications, is the only representative from Asia to join the virtual summit as a speaker.
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, March 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The international virtual summit Crisis Comms Mastery, featuring the PR industry’s top pros and the latest knowledge and resources on crisis management, will be held from March 24 to March 26. Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications, is the only representative from Asia to join the virtual summit to offer insights and best practices on crisis communications.
85% of PR and comms professionals agree that crisis management has grown in importance in the past year. Hosted by Agility PR Solutions, Crisis Comms Mastery is an online public relations conference designed to empower PR and communications professionals and help them master all the stages of a crisis for successful resolution and brand resilience. Collaborating with industry leaders in crisis communications from around the world, the event is expected to bring impactful insights and practical case studies to the table.
The summit provides free, high-quality content that will help PR and Comms pros prepare for, respond to, and resolve crises for their clients and brands. Last year’s Crisis Comms Mastery virtual summit was a rousing success with 15 speakers and over 2,000 registrants.
This year, the event gathers more than 15 industry experts to share initiatives and insights in more than 20 online sessions on the following topics:
- Managing and tracking internal and external brand messaging during a crisis.
- Identifying tools and processes to prepare for, respond to, and resolve a crisis.
- Turning crisis into an opportunity.
Dr. Ly-Le is the only representative from Asia to participate in the summit. Dr. Ly-Le’s session falls into the "prepare" stage, with the title, “How does social media fit into your crisis plan?” It will discuss the benefits of integrating social media in a brand’s crisis management strategy.
Throughout the years, whether to integrate social media into crisis communication plans has been a debatable topic in the modern PR landscape. While social media has become an important part of many brands’ communications campaigns, organizations are still concerned about social media for fear that it could push a crisis to unexpected developments. Despite the risks, social media is the easiest way to reach the public. This webinar looks into the advantages and risks of integrating social media in a crisis communications plan; as well as analyze the best practices of using social media to respond to crises.
Dr. Ly-Le expressed her excitement to join the Summit: “Crisis communications has become an indispensable part of every brand’s communications plan in the digital age. Social media has empowered the voice of the public and made brands vulnerable to online crises. It is my pleasure to share my understanding and experience on the topic with PR and communications professionals worldwide.”
Registered participants will free gain access to all sessions in three days from March 24 to March 26. Visit https://crisiscommsmastery.com/ for more information and to submit a registration.
Visit Dr. Ly-Le’s website to see more of her professional works on crisis communications.
About EloQ Communications
EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency that acts as the eyes, ears, and voice of its clients in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.
EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility, above all.
For more information about EloQ and its services, please visit www.eloqasia.com.
