NR Business Page Announces Rebrand
The NR Business Page will Rebrand to the Body and Menu, to Reflect Growth.
Bacoor, Philippines, March 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The NR Business Page, announced today that it has completed a major rebranding. The rebrand to the Body and Menu reflects the way the company has grown and expanded in recent years.
The company will change its name to Body and Menu as well as release a new logo and website redesign that will all work with its growing business model.
"We think the new name represents where the company is going, and where it has been. We are very grateful for the support that we had from our loyal customers and we are looking forward for more. We are very excited on this changed" said CEO.
A new beginning for all means more opportunities for everyone.
Body and Menu will be the new face of the company for years to come. Body and Menu will be the leading fitness and healthy meal provider.
Media Contact:
+639064020913
https://www.facebook.com/BodyandMenu
