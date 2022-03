Bullet Style Lift-Off Hinges for Cabinets and Panels Available from FDB Panel Fittings

Isleworth, United Kingdom, March 24, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Bullet style – or otherwise “corner” or “torpedo” hinges, from the FDB Online store, are so-called because of their shape and ability to fit right up to the corner of a panel – so providing an industrial-style aesthetic that allows a large door with a narrow frame for excellent space-saving and easy lift-off door removal.Larger format bullet hinges – once common on fridge doors (and so sometimes referred to as “fridge hinges”) are often selected for their traditional flange fixing style and characteristic shape, which is popular for many applications.Simple and robust, bullet hinges are available ex-stock in self-colour, black, or chrome, usually with rear screw fixing, otherwise with through flange fixing depending on the styling.