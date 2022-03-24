SottoPelle® Recognizes Nathan Bertoldo, M.D., MPH for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Logan, UT, March 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Nathan Bertoldo, M.D., has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since October 2021.
Valley Aesthetics & Wellness is a clinic that focuses on a comprehensive approach to health. Traditionally a women’s health clinic, Nathan Bertoldo, M.D., has specialized in that area of medicine.
Nathan Bertoldo, M.D., trained at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Nathan Bertoldo, M.D., worked with several Reproductive Endocrinologists that specialized in hormone replacement, particularly pellet therapy. Seeing the immense effect this had on those patients, he has sought to incorporate that into his current clinic. Hormone Replacement was a natural progression in developing a comprehensive approach to women’s health as he dealt with the complications of aging or premature menopause from surgery. Nathan Bertoldo, M.D., has cared for his female patients; often, he would get their husbands coming in with them (sometimes reluctantly) to see if there was something he could do to help them out.
Sottopelle® Method was a significant next step in fine tuning the process of hormone replacement and having a resource that has been proven over several decades and is invaluable to reassuring patients that the doses recommended have some basis in proven results. Nathan Bertoldo, M.D. stated that “it has been a very encouraging partnership and great value to our clinicians and our patients.”
Nathan Bertoldo, M.D., continues to offer a full-service OBGYN practice and many cutting-edge aesthetic procedures and treatments with some of the latest technology and training at his medical spa. These treatments range from noninvasive radiofrequency incontinence treatment, libido enhancing treatment, wrinkle and skin laxity treatment with Morpheus8, Botox, facial fillers and more.
Nathan Bertoldo, M.D., is one of a few surgeons in Cache Valley trained to use the Da Vinci Robotic system for surgery. Nathan Bertoldo, M.D., can offer many procedures in a minimally invasive format that often would require larger incisions and higher levels of blood loss. Recovery is quicker, and pain is lessened with this approach.
Nathan Bertoldo, M.D., has lived in the Cache Valley for the past few years and can’t imagine being anywhere else. Nathan Bertoldo, M.D., is married with five kids (four boys and a lone girl), and they are just as in love with the mountain west as him. When not working, you can likely find him outside doing various activities. Nathan Bertoldo, M.D., loves to hike, fish, hunt, ski, mountain bike, and explore the mountains that surround his home in Cache Valley. Nathan Bertoldo, M.D., is a member of the Beaver Mountain Ski Patrol as one of their doctors and spends most free Saturdays skiing (and snowboarding!) with his family there.
"We are proud to be associated with Nathan Bertoldo, M.D., whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT," states CarolAnn Tutera, C.E.O. of SottoPelle®. "We are thrilled to have Nathan Bertoldo, M.D., as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care."
View additional information about Nathan Bertoldo, M.D., or to contact the office; please visit his SottoPelle® Directory Listing:
https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/nathan-bertoldo-md-mph/
Provider Information:
Nathan Bertoldo, M.D. MPH
(435) 787-7001
1515 North 400 East, Suite 105
North Logan, Utah 84341
Company Information:
SottoPelle® Method is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® Method and to find a trained Doctor, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Contact: SottoPelle® Marketing Team
Phone: (323) 986-5100
marketing@sphrt.com
Source SottoPelle® Method
