The Life Shift Podcast Highlights Life-Changing Moments
Orlando, FL, March 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Life Shift podcast with Matt Gilhooly launched its first two episodes on all major podcast platforms yesterday. Matt Gilhooly holds candid conversations with his guests about the moments that changed their lives completely on The Life Shift podcast. Throughout each episode, Matt and listeners discover common through-lines that people share despite the vast differences in the stories.
The Life Shift podcast episodes are 45-60 minutes, and all share what the guests' lives were like before things changed and how these moments utterly transformed their lives. The guests share stories about grief, infertility, turning passions into businesses, receiving medical diagnoses, moving to new countries, and more. The Life Shift podcast highlights life-altering moments and humanizes the struggles and the triumphs through them all.
"I can't wait to put these stories into the world," said The Life Shift podcast creator and host Matt Gilhooly. "My podcast started as a semester-long project for "The Art of Podcasting" course at the University of Florida's College of Journalism and Communication Graduate Program. After editing the first two recordings, I knew that people needed to hear them. We all have our stories, but through these conversations, we discover communities. We learn that there are commonalities through the ups and downs we all face. But, most importantly, these stories show us that we are not alone. I hope they will resonate with listeners as deeply as they have with me."
The Life Shift podcast launched yesterday, March 22, 2022, with its first two episodes. Every Tuesday morning, one new episode will release on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and other major podcast platforms. The first two stories include conversations of compounding loss and finding one's passions.
Listeners can learn more about The Life Shift podcast on Facebook (www.facebook.com/thelifeshiftpodcast) and Instagram (@thelifeshiftpodcast).
About Matt Gilhooly: Matt Gilhooly is a creator. He is currently a Public Relations graduate student at the University of Florida with an expected graduation date of August 2022. He is learning to enhance his strategic writing skills in various areas of public relations, including reputation management, crisis management, and measurement and evaluation. As a creator, Matt also enjoys designing content, such as communication materials, coloring books, digital art, pitch meeting presentations, keynote speaking engagements, and other needs. www.mattgilhooly.com
