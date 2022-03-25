Voices from "Super Mario," "Overwatch," "Futurama," "My Hero Academia" Among Top Talent at FAN EXPO Cleveland Lineup, April 29-May 1
Charles Martinet, Billy West, Rob Paulsen, Christopher Sabat, Rodger Bumpass Highlight Voice Actor, Anime, Animation Lineup; Event Returns to Huntington Convention Center as Supercharged FAN EXPO.
Cleveland, OH, March 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The row of voice actors in the celebrity guest area at FAN EXPO Cleveland will be among the busiest at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland show floor, April 29-May 1, as the lineup of talent voicing video games, anime and animation includes some of the titans of the industry. Among the headliners attending are Charles Martinet ("Super Mario"), Nolan North ("Uncharted," "Young Justice"), Lucie Pohl ("Overwatch"), anime standouts Zach Aguilar ("Demon Slayer"), Bryce Papenbrook ("Demon Slayer," "Attack on Titan"), Aleks Le ("Demon Slayer"), Christopher Sabat ("My Hero Academia"), Justin Briner ("My Hero Academia") and more. Animation stars Billy West ("Futurama"), Janet Varney ("The Legends of Korra"), Rodger Bumpass ("SpongeBob SquarePants"), Rob Paulsen ("Pinky and the Brain"), Grey Delisle ("Scooby Doo") and more are also among the stars fans can meet. Tickets for FAN EXPO Cleveland are available now at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpocleveland/buy-tickets/.
Other anime voice celebrities include David Matranga (“My Hero Academia”), Sean Schemmel (“Dragon Ball Z”) and Trina Nishimura (“Attack on Titan”); additional animation standouts attending are Katee Sackoff (“Star Wars Rebels & Clone Wars”), John de Lancie (“My Little Pony”), Ron Perlman (“Adventure Time”) and Michael Rooker (“Marvel’s What If”).
They join a big celebrity lineup that features William Shatner (“Star Trek,” “Boston Legal”), a Clerks cast reunion that includes writer/director Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Brian O'Halloran, Trevor Fehrman and Jeff Anderson, the "Sons of Anarchy" trio of Perlman, Theo Rossi and Ryan Hurst, Mark Sheppard (“Supernatural,” “Battlestar Galactica”), plus fan favorites Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, Suicide Squad), Sackhoff (“The Mandalorian,” “Battlestar Galactica”) and de Lancie (“Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Stargate: SG1”) appearing for their on-screen roles.
FAN EXPO Cleveland, which was produced as Wizard World Cleveland from 2015-2020, brings its unique brand of excitement to an event that will feature top celebrities, hundreds of exhibitors, creators and cosplayers as well as compelling programming, meet and greets, special events, kids zones and more. FAN EXPO Cleveland will feature everything fans have loved about Wizard World Cleveland with even more all weekend, from the most popular celebrity guests to more and higher-profile creators, expanded programming offerings and a bolstered exhibitor floor with something for everyone.
That also includes cosplay, which is supercharged at FAN EXPO with the planned addition of a huge array of pro cosplayers, an enhanced Cosplay Red Carpet and the Cosplay Craftsmanship Cup in which all attendees can show off their craftsmanship skills and compete for cosplay glory, Saturday evening, April 30. And kids 12 and under may compete in the Children’s Cosplay Contest on Sunday, May 1.
FAN EXPO Cleveland will follow official government and local authority guidance as well as any venue or location-specific regulations. For more information on the health and safety measures in place, please visit fanexpocleveland.com.
ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ
FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Canada™, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. In 2022, FAN EXPO HQ will present six new shows previously organized by Wizard World: FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO St. Louis, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, and FAN EXPO Cleveland. The latest schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.
