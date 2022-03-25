White Horse International Gmbh Waives Placement Fees for Ukrainian Refugees
It is already the 28th day of the war in Ukraine and there are no signs of the conflict ending anytime soon. As a result, the number of Ukraine refugees registered in Germany is steadily increasing and is now estimated at over 225,000 or more. Due to this situation, White Horse International Gmbh waives placement fees for Ukrainian refugees.
EU decision makes it possible for Ukrainian refugees to start work
Banking executive search consultants from White Horse International GmbH know from personal contacts that there is a great deal of interest in finding work in Germany as quickly as possible in order to provide financial support for the relatives who remain in the Ukraine. Due to the activation of the so-called mass influx directive by the EU, refugees from Ukraine do not have to apply for asylum, but receive a residence permit that enables them to work, do an apprenticeship or study in Germany.
Ukraine strong in science and engineering
Preliminary estimates from the Zeit assume that at least 50 percent of the "refugees" are academics.
According to Kooperation International, one of the strengths of the Ukrainian education system is the comparatively high proportion of university graduates who graduate in technical subjects.
Language barrier could make integration on the job market more difficult.
On the other hand, integration into the German labour market could make language skills more difficult, especially with regard to English and German.
According to the EF English Proficiency Index , Ukraine ranks only in the middle, ranking 40th at the "Intermediate" level. So far little is known about knowledge of German and this will only be available in exceptional cases, for example through a linguistics degree or private courses. At least one can say that in the past there was quite a bit of interest in learning German. According to German Welt, Ukraine was the 5th country with the most learners of German.
Free recruiting out of solidarity with refugees from Ukraine.
Due to this situation, the banking executive search consultants at White Horse International GmbH, have decided to also set an example and to support refugees from Ukraine, to accelerate their integration in Germany and the German labour market. For the next six months (Extension possible) White Horse International GmbH will not charge any placement commissions from clients such as banks, insurance companies, asset management companies and other financial service providers, should one of the proposed candidates for a vacant position be an Ukrainian refugee. This of course applies to all Ukrainians as well as other foreigners who have also fled Ukraine due to the Russian invasion.
All banking executive search and recruitment services are and will always be free of charge for candidates.
