Bill Burns Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Bill Burns Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the Downtown Sarasota, Florida Office.
Sarasota, FL, March 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Bill Burns has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Broker-Associate in the downtown Sarasota office. He handles a variety of properties, including single-family homes and condominiums from Manatee to Charlotte counties, new construction, rental properties and land. He focuses on barrier island condominium communities that rent weekly.
A Florida resident since 1988, Burns has 12 years of real estate experience, bringing extensive local knowledge and attentive customer service. He is LEED AP certified.
Prior to joining the real estate field, Burns was a mortgage broker and worked in broadcasting. Over the years, he has been active in various chambers of commerce, Kiwanas clubs, and merchant organizations. He enjoys swimming, raising butterflies, and restoring older homes. A native of Connecticut, he earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut.
The Sarasota office is located at 1500 State Street. Burns can be reached at (941) 809-6760 or burns201@verizon.net.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages.
Telephone: (941) 929-9090
Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com
