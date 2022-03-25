RESAAS Launches Groundbreaking Payment System for the Real Estate Industry

VANCOUVER, BC (March 23, 2022) - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced the launch of RESAAS Pay, a first-of-its-kind digital payment system for Real Estate Brokerages, Agents and REALTORS®.