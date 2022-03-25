New Scholarship for Budding US and Canadian Writers
THGM Writing Services is calling on all high school seniors enrolled in a first-year post-secondary writing-related program. They are eligible for a $500 scholarship to pursue first-year writing studies, such as writing, journalism, literature and communications.
Chesterville, Canada, March 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Young writers accepted into first year of a post-secondary writing-related program can now apply for the THGM MUSE Scholarship. The scholarship awards US$ to one high school senior based on a short story written in prose or in script.
“We are in the business of finding the right words for our clients,” explained THGM President David Leonhardt. “Now, we are helping novice writers find their own right words, by giving them the chance to pursue studies in writing-related fields. We’ll be their muse.”
Among the programs that qualify are creative writing, journalism, English literature, communications and some theatre programs. Students must be registered for full-time studies to qualify.
The application consists of a 400-600 word short story about a character in the program they are enrolled in. This helps students ready their mindset for their studies, while giving them a common theme on which to focus their creativity.
“There are very few scholarships just for writing, so this should make a difference,” David Leonhardt added.
Providing innovative tools to support the writing community is nothing new for THGM Writing Services, having created free case studies, worksheets and other tools for writers.
The deadline for students to apply for the THGM MUSE Scholarship is May 30.
David Leonhardt
613-448-4086
https://THGMwriters.com
