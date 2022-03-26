Emailsforce Launches New Affordable Email Marketing Software
Emailsforce launches all-new email marketing platform to help small businesses achieve even greater levels of engagement, increase email open rates, improve conversion rates and generate higher return on investment. Emailsforce's new email marketing platform includes numerous enhancements including a new user-friendly interface, the ability for emails automation and a new Email API.
New York, NY, March 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Emailsforce Technologies its an emerging leader in digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs and businesses to achieve success online, is pleased to announce the launch of an all-new email marketing platform with new features to help businesses increase sales and engage with their customers.
Emailsforce's new email marketing platform includes key feature improvements such as: (i) an improved user-friendly interface; (ii) the ability to create form links with custom fields and embed forms in any site; (iii) interactive emails with Automation Funnel System; and (iv) a new Email API (Application Programming Interface).
"We are extremely excited to launch our new email marketing platform. Email marketing is a major part of Emailsforce's offering, and our updated features and user experience should help small businesses to achieve even greater levels of engagement and return on investment.
"Email marketing is one of the most effective strategies for businesses to achieve excellent growth, and we can't wait to see how these new features help our clients," said Willian Souza, CEO at Emailsforce.
Emailsforce provides to their customers the ability to setup all the steps to send emails correctly to inbox like domains, DNS, SPF and other settings for increasing open rate and improving overall email campaign performance.
The Automation Pipeline System can help the email marketing processes to define actions and any changes to their customers lists, for example to send emails just for users with higher open rate and nurture the other lower open rate users in the email list.
The updated email features and user experience are already helping small businesses to achieve even greater levels of engagement, deliver emails campaigns that achieve better results and generate higher return on investment (ROI).
The company offer 3 yearly plans to use their software: Basic, Standard and Pro starting from $165 per year to send up to 252.000 emails to 10.000 email contacts. The cheapest plan is the Pro Plan that have the amazing price of U$ 0.0003 cents per email sent with unlimited email size list.
All of this new email marketing functionality is available out of the box for all Emailsforce merchants today and is managed inside Emailsforce's easy to use all-in-one marketing platform to create, manage, and track email campaigns. Getting started with email marketing is simple and easy, and in just a few steps any business can start nurturing leads and engaging subscribers from our drag and drop email editor.
Merchants can use advanced features and powerful marketing automations to create immersive user experiences and use data insights to create effective and targeted campaigns.
Learn more about Emailsforce Email Marketing at: https://www.emailsforce.com
About Emailsforce: Based out of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Emailsforce is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Emailsforce's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities on one integrated platform. For further information, visit: www.emailsforce.com.
On Behalf of the Board
Willian Souza - Director and CEO
Source: Emailsforce Technologies Team
