Monica Schmucker Re-Elected President of Fort Myers Beach Woman’s Club
Fort Myers, FL, March 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Tort and Insurance Litigation attorney Monica Schmucker has been re-elected as President of the Fort Myers Beach Woman’s Club. As described on www.fmb-wc.org, “the mission of the Woman’s Club is to support educational and recreational activities for non-profit and charitable organizations operating with the greater Fort Myers Beach community.”
In her second one-year term as President of the Fort Myers Beach Woman’s Club, Schmucker wants to continue the Club’s momentum with growing its presence in the community and with their vision of renovating the historic schoolhouse that serves as the FMB-WC clubhouse. The building is available as a rental venue for weddings, receptions, meetings, and corporate events; and their plans include restoring, beautifying, and enhancing the property as well as updating or upgrading some of its amenities. Schmucker shares:
“Fort Myers Beach Woman’s Club membership has grown steadily over the past two years, meaning we have more people becoming involved in supporting our local organizations. Since COVID put a halt on our plans for the restoration of the historic schoolhouse that is our charming clubhouse, we continue to focus on relaunching that project. We have also returned to hosting our big annual community fundraising events as well as fun and safe monthly social events and membership meetings.”
Schmucker is Chair of the Fort Myers Beach Nuisance Abatement Board and a member of the Lee County Bar Association and the Lee County Association for Women’s Lawyers.
Schmucker has received national accolades, being named on the “Ones to Watch” list by Best Lawyers in America in 2021. In 2022, Schmucker was elected as a Stockholder at Henderson Franklin. Authority Magazine, one of Arianna Huffington’s publications, featured her in the article: “How Attorney Monica Schmucker Tackles The Extreme Work-Life Balance Of Being A Woman Business Leader During COVID-19.”
Schmucker received her undergraduate degree from Florida International University and her law degree from the University of Notre Dame Law School (cum laude). She may be reached at monica.schmucker@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1181.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Schmucker or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com or connect with us on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram.
