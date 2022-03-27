Irving Receives Prestigious Governor’s Community Achievement Award Ten Winning Communities Receive State Environmental Award and Share $2 Million in Prize Money
Irving, TX, March 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) has recognized Irving as one of ten winners of the 2022 Governor’s Community Achievement Awards (GCAA) for outstanding community improvement. KTB, in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), has awarded the GCAA to Texas communities for more than 50 years. This year, the ten winning communities will share $2 million in landscape funding from TxDOT; Irving will receive $310,000 for a landscaping project.
The award is one of the most coveted annual environmental and community improvement honors in Texas. A community’s environmental program is judged by a group of diverse, multi-sector judges on achievements in seven environmental and community improvement areas: public awareness and outreach, environmental education, beautification and community improvement, litter prevention and cleanup, solid waste management, litter law and illegal dumping enforcement.
“Irving is very proud to receive this honor,” said Keep Irving Beautiful President Scott Wilson. “It represents the dedication of those in this community who work together toward a common goal of making Irving a better place to live, work and play. This is an award for the entire community, and very well deserved.”
The GCAA program has recognized outstanding communities since 1969, with TxDOT providing landscaping award funding since 1985. Irving will be honored during KTB’s Annual Conference, which will take place in Austin, TX from June 27 through June 29, with an awards dinner and presentation on the evening of June 29. Other winning communities include Salado, Richwood, Lucas, Woodway, Katy, Canyon Lake, Grapevine, Rowlett, and Allen.
To learn more about GCAA and this year’s winners, visit ktb.org/gcaa.
About Keep Texas Beautiful
Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) is a non-profit organization dedicated to making Texas the best place to live, work, and play by deploying resources for community improvement projects, clean-ups, and youth engagement efforts across the state. Through our Keep Texas Recycling program, we provide assistance and education to support recycling in rural and underserved communities.
Everything we do is focused on mobilizing volunteers to take action by providing them with tools, resources, and training. Our fieldwork includes research on best practices for litter reduction along with the development of community programs to prevent the flow of litter to the Gulf.
Founded in 1967, Keep Texas Beautiful’s work is driven by its network of nearly 300 affiliate member communities, volunteers, and supporters that reach 17 million Texans annually. For more information and to find your closest affiliate, visit www.krb.org.
About TxDOT
The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of road and for supporting aviation, maritime, rail and public transportation across the state. Through collaboration and leadership, we deliver a safe, reliable, and integrated transportation system that enables the movement of people and goods. Find out more at TxDOT.gov. "Like" us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
About Irving
The City of Irving ranks #1 per capita among cities with at least 5 Fortune 500 corporate headquarters with a population greater than 100,000. Centrally located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Irving continues to attract top talent from around the world.
Contact
Rick Hose
972-721-2175
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful
