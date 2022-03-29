SottoPelle® Recognizes Amy Chow, M.D, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Method announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Lee's Summit, MO, March 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Amy Chow, M.D., has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since February 2019.
Amy Chow. M.D., is a board-certified Anesthesiologist and Cosmetic surgeon with advanced training in Aesthetics, Anti-Aging, and Functional Medicine. Amy Chow, M.D., created a premium med spa focusing on beauty and wellness.
Amy Chow, M.D., finished her residency at St Luke’s Hospital in 2001. Amy Chow, M.D., has worked as an Anesthesiologist and Assistant Professor for twenty-plus years. For the last ten years Amy Chow, M.D., has continued to train and teach advanced aesthetic procedures with various organizations. Amy Chow, M.D., uses an innovative, tailored approach with her patients, combining her knowledge of minimum invasive procedures such as Liposuction, BodyTite/FaceTite, laser modalities, injectable treatments, skincare, and hormone balancing to achieve optimal results. Amy Chow, M.D., is passionate about educating patients on possibilities and focuses on the importance of creating natural, beautiful aesthetic results for patients.
Amy Chow, M.D., believes that with her Anesthesia and OB/GYN background, the transition from working as an Anesthesiologist to working with SottoPelle® Method has been a natural progression. Amy Chow, M.D., looks forward to working many more years helping men and women stay healthy and look and feel great on the inside and the outside.
Amy Chow, M.D., stated, “Hormone decrease is responsible for many body changes as we age. Low hormone levels express in skin laxity, low energy, and libido, gaining weight or not being able to lose weight, lost bone density and muscle tone, sleep problem and mental capability, etc. BHRT is so important to make people look and feel better. It’s what I call the fountain of youth.”
Amy Chow, M.D., enjoys gardening, traveling, and reading in her free time.
"We are proud to be associated with Amy Chow, M.D., whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT," states CarolAnn Tutera, C.E.O. of SottoPelle® Method. "We are thrilled to have Amy Chow, M.D., as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care."
View additional information about Amy Chow, M.D., or to contact the office; please visit her SottoPelle® Method Directory Listing:
https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/amy-chow-md
Provider Information:
Amy Chow, M.D.
296 NE Tudor Road
Lee’s Summit, Missouri, 64086
(816) 600-6236
Company Information:
SottoPelle® Method is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® Method and to find a trained Doctor, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Contact: SottoPelle® Marketing Team
Phone: (323) 986-5100
marketing@sphrt.com
Source: SottoPelle® Method
