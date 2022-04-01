Cheapest Fare Now LLC Doing Business as LowestFlightFare Launched Its Online Travel Portal to Offer Seamless Online Travel Bookings to Its Consumers
Los Angeles, CA, April 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Lowest Flight Fare, the US-based online flight booking company, which commenced its operation in May 2019, has launched its online travel portal in the same month for the users to search and book flights seamlessly. With the portal launch, the company is expecting more than 70% traffic for its flight booking business from Online Travel Portal.
In the near future, Lowest Flight Fare is looking forward to adding more lucrative segments like Holiday Packages for travelers of all budgets to increase its customer base and keep users coming back to the portal. As part of the strategy to increase its consumer base, the company will soon launch new features to boost user engagement to face the cutthroat competition. Along with boosting the brand’s overall conversion rate, the company focuses on providing affordable flight tickets to its consumers.
Lowest Flight Fare, a US-based online travel company, with its headquarter in Los Angeles, and presence in countries like India, Columbia, and UAE (Dubai) works on a B2C business model, where they sell online tickets to their customers through its online portal. It solely focuses on the American travel market, and the company’s website is available in English and Spanish.
Marikay Paul
+1 (323) 220-8411
https://www.lowestflightfare.com/
