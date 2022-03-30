Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between JTAM Engineering and a High-Net-Worth Individual
Houston, TX, March 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International's client JTAM Engineering, a Houston-based engineering firm, has successfully sold to a High-Net-Worth Individual.
JTAM Engineering provides project management, multi-discipline engineering and design, project controls, procurement support, quality assurance, and quality control services across all phases of project development and delivery from conceptual designs and FEED phases through start-up and commissioning. The company offers extensive experience across a wide range of products, including raw water, brine, slurry solutions, oils, refined products, petrochemicals, chemicals, natural gas, hydrogen, ammonia, and CO2.
JTAM Engineering creates value through listening to their clients, understanding their objectives, being responsive, delivering quality solutions timely and at an economical cost.
Benchmark International proved value in finding a buyer with experience in the industry through its proprietary multi-medium marketing strategies. In addition, Benchmark International incorporated several campaigns with local, regional, and national associations.
Transaction Director, Amy Alonso, commented, "We understood that our client was seeking an acquirer that would help grow the company to its full potential. We are delighted to have been able to unite these two parties as their partnership should prove to be extremely fruitful in the years to come. On behalf of Benchmark International, we wish both parties continued success."
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $8.25B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted thousands of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
