New CEE Webinar Series to Explore STEM in the Real World
McLean, VA, March 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) announces that CEE's Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP) is hosting a new monthly series of free "The Square Root of STEM" webinars focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) topics.
"This exciting new webinar series will explore STEM topics and skills that intersect with our daily lives," said CEE's President Joann DiGennaro. "It will illustrate the interdisciplinary nature of STEM and provide real-world applications of STEM skills."
Webinar topics include disease sniffing dogs, space engineering, the science of sports, agriculture, technology, and more. Educators, students, and the public are invited to register for the webinars.
The next webinar in the series, "Where the Living and Artificial Meet," is on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 6-7 p.m. ET. Join us as expert scientists provide an overview of the tools and databases used by researchers around the world to evaluate genomes. More information is at https://www.cee.org/news-events/events/where-living-and-artificial-meet
About Center for Excellence in Education
The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center's 501(c)(3) charitable mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. Visit CEE's website, https://www.cee.org.
Media Contact:
Tom Flavell, (703) 448-9062 ext. 237, tflavell@cee.org
