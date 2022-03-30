RE/MAX Alliance Group Ranks #1 in Florida and the Southeast
Once Again, RE/MAX Alliance Group on the Florida Gulf Coast Ranks #1 in Florida, and Climbs to #1 in the Southeast.
Sarasota, FL, March 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Once again, RE/MAX Alliance Group has been ranked the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both sales volume and transactions, according to a RE/MAX report on 2021 performance.
The company also placed #1 in the Southeast Region among multi-office brokerages for both sales volume and transactions, climbing from #2 the year before.
An independently owned franchise with 12 offices throughout the Florida Gulf Coast, RE/MAX Alliance Group generated over $2.5 billion in sales and more than 6,500 transactions in 2021, ranking #14 in the entire RE/MAX network for transactions.
“We had a banner year in 2021, thanks to the dedication and professionalism of our associates and staff,” said Peter Crowley, Broker and Co-Owner. “We also want to thank our customers, who have trusted us with one of the most important transactions of their lives. We are very grateful.”
RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. It is the #1 multi-office brokerage in the Southeast Region for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
