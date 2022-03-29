Four Industry Executives Join MRC Board of Directors - Three Manufacturers and One Community Partner
Allentown, PA, March 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Four new members of the Manufacturers Resource Center (MRC) Board were officially introduced at the March 24, 2022, board meeting. The MRC Board is currently made up of a mix of 21 industry leaders, educators, and community partners.
“I’m pleased to welcome the newest members of MRC’s Board of Directors. Three are from Berks County, PA and include Jeffrey Snyder, President, American Polarizers, Inc.; Justin Spannuth, VP/COO, of Unique Snacks; and John Perate, Senior VP at M&T Bank serving both Berks and Lehigh Valley markets. From Lehigh County, Allentown, PA, we are pleased to include Rick Seibert, Senior Vice President of Technology & Corporate Development at Sharp Corporation,” said Rich Hobbs, President & CEO of MRC. “We are excited for the new perspectives that John Perate, Rick Seibert, Jeff Snyder, and Justin Spannuth will bring to the MRC Board. They know why manufacturing matters, and they understand the importance of resources like MRC for small and mid-sized manufacturers to access the services they need to succeed.”
The MRC Board of Directors also includes: Chairman, Stephen Weise, Executive Vice President, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Freshpet Kitchens; Vice Chairman, Satish Mohapatra, President & CEO, Dynalene Inc., Ann Bieber, President, Lehigh Carbon Community College; Ron Bracalente, President, Bracalente Manufacturing Group; Dick Bus, President, ATAS International, Inc.: Ed J. Coringrato, Jr., Senior Advisor I2R Nanowave, Inc.; John P. Coulter, Associate Dean for Research & Operations, P.C. Rossin College of Engineering & Applied Science, Lehigh University; Joseph Hammond, Director II, Allentown Operations, B. Braun Medical; Clyde Hornberger, Ed.D., Educational Consultant; Patricia Johnson, VP for Finance & Administration, Lehigh University; Shelly Slotter McWilliams, President, Lehigh Valley Plastics; Jack Pfunder, Pfunder Consulting Group; John Quarmley, CEO, Highwood USA; Werner Reinartz, President & CEO, Reynolds & Reynolds Electronics, Inc.: Vykie Whipple, Owner, Brey-Krause Manufacturing; Bill Wydra, Jr. President, Ashland Technologies; and Byron Zerphy, Founder and Chairman of the Board, Solar Technology, Inc.
About the Manufacturers Resource Center:
MRC is a nonprofit organization partially funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s NIST-MEP program, as well as the State of Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development. MRC is dedicated to creating jobs and economic opportunity in eastern Pennsylvania’s Lehigh, Northampton, Schuylkill, Carbon, and Berks counties. MRC assists small and mid-size manufacturers in improving their productivity and quality, lowering their costs, and improving their competitiveness. MRC is a nationally recognized leader in manufacturing assistance creating high-impact, cost-competitive manufacturers. We provide innovative custom solutions for process improvements, technology acceleration, market expansion, workforce development, and supply chain management. To find out more about MRC and our comprehensive services, visit our website at www.mrcpa.org.
