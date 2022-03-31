Future Soldier Technology USA Conference 2022 Returns to Arlington, VA, in June
Arlington, VA, March 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SMi Group’s Future Soldier Technology USA Conference is returning for its third successful year on June 7 and 8, 2022, as a live and in-person event in Arlington, Virginia.
As the only event dedicated exclusively to dismounted soldier and marine modernization in North America, Future Soldier Technology USA will bring together military leaders and technical experts to address the evolving capability spectrum of dismounted technology of the US Armed Forces.
For those interested in attending the conference, there is a $200 early bird offer expiring on March 31, 2022. Register at: http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/pr1
A snapshot of speakers for 2022 include:
• Colonel Troy Denomy, Project Manager Integrated Visual Augmentation System, PEO Soldier, US Army
• Colonel Scott J. Madore, Project Manager Soldier Lethality, PEO Soldier, US Army
• Colonel Rhett D. Thompson, Director, Soldier Requirements Division, Maneuver Capabilities Development and Integration Directorate, US Army
• Brigadier General William R. Glaser, Director, Synthetic Training Environment Cross-Functional Team, US Army Futures Command
• Colonel Douglas Copeland, PM Soldier Maneuver & Precision Targeting, PEO Soldier, US Army
In addition, this year’s agenda brings new topics including:
Simulation, VR and Training
• Brigadier General William R. Glaser, Director, Synthetic Training Environment Cross Functional Team, US Army Futures Command
• Colonel Chris Budihas, Director, Maneuver Battle Lab, US Army Maneuver Center of Excellence
• Lieutenant Colonel Kyle Yanowski, STE Software Branch Chief, National Simulation Center, US Army
CBRN Protection
• Ms. Deborah Olson, JPM CBRN Protection, JPEO Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND)
Multi Domain Operations
• Colonel Loyd Beal III, Project Manager, Terrestrial Sensors, PEO, IEW&S, US Army
• Colonel Rhett Thompson, Director, Soldier Requirements Division, US Army Futures Command
• Mr. David May, Senior Cyber Intelligence Advisor, US Army Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon
A Greater Focus on Future Soldier and Marine Requirements
• Colonel Anh Ha, PEO SOF Warrior, SOF Acquisition Technology & Logistics, US Special Operations Command
• Colonel Rhett Thompson, Director, Soldier Requirements Division, US Army Futures Command
• Mr. Chris Woodburn, Deputy, Maneuver Branch, Ground Combat Element Division, Capabilities Development Directorate, Combat Development and Integration, US Marine Corps
Registration Information:
If you are US DoD: You will be granted Free admission to the conference. However, in order to attend this event Pre-Registration is Required, which is subject to final approval.
If you are international serving military or from a commercial organization, there is an early bird discount available.
View the agenda or register online at: http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/armadawl
Future Soldier Technology USA
June 7-8, 2022
Hilton Arlington, Virginia
Gold Sponsor: Glenair | Sponsors and Exhibitors: Marathon Targets and Ovzon
SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.
For all delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.
As the only event dedicated exclusively to dismounted soldier and marine modernization in North America, Future Soldier Technology USA will bring together military leaders and technical experts to address the evolving capability spectrum of dismounted technology of the US Armed Forces.
For those interested in attending the conference, there is a $200 early bird offer expiring on March 31, 2022. Register at: http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/pr1
A snapshot of speakers for 2022 include:
• Colonel Troy Denomy, Project Manager Integrated Visual Augmentation System, PEO Soldier, US Army
• Colonel Scott J. Madore, Project Manager Soldier Lethality, PEO Soldier, US Army
• Colonel Rhett D. Thompson, Director, Soldier Requirements Division, Maneuver Capabilities Development and Integration Directorate, US Army
• Brigadier General William R. Glaser, Director, Synthetic Training Environment Cross-Functional Team, US Army Futures Command
• Colonel Douglas Copeland, PM Soldier Maneuver & Precision Targeting, PEO Soldier, US Army
In addition, this year’s agenda brings new topics including:
Simulation, VR and Training
• Brigadier General William R. Glaser, Director, Synthetic Training Environment Cross Functional Team, US Army Futures Command
• Colonel Chris Budihas, Director, Maneuver Battle Lab, US Army Maneuver Center of Excellence
• Lieutenant Colonel Kyle Yanowski, STE Software Branch Chief, National Simulation Center, US Army
CBRN Protection
• Ms. Deborah Olson, JPM CBRN Protection, JPEO Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND)
Multi Domain Operations
• Colonel Loyd Beal III, Project Manager, Terrestrial Sensors, PEO, IEW&S, US Army
• Colonel Rhett Thompson, Director, Soldier Requirements Division, US Army Futures Command
• Mr. David May, Senior Cyber Intelligence Advisor, US Army Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon
A Greater Focus on Future Soldier and Marine Requirements
• Colonel Anh Ha, PEO SOF Warrior, SOF Acquisition Technology & Logistics, US Special Operations Command
• Colonel Rhett Thompson, Director, Soldier Requirements Division, US Army Futures Command
• Mr. Chris Woodburn, Deputy, Maneuver Branch, Ground Combat Element Division, Capabilities Development Directorate, Combat Development and Integration, US Marine Corps
Registration Information:
If you are US DoD: You will be granted Free admission to the conference. However, in order to attend this event Pre-Registration is Required, which is subject to final approval.
If you are international serving military or from a commercial organization, there is an early bird discount available.
View the agenda or register online at: http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/armadawl
Future Soldier Technology USA
June 7-8, 2022
Hilton Arlington, Virginia
Gold Sponsor: Glenair | Sponsors and Exhibitors: Marathon Targets and Ovzon
SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.
For all delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.
Contact
SMi GroupContact
Trizsa Ardael
+44 (0) 20 7827 6086
http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/pr1
Trizsa Ardael
+44 (0) 20 7827 6086
http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/pr1
Categories