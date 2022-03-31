Foam Filled Tires Developed by Deval Lifecycle Support to Eliminate Time Consuming Costly Repairs for Air Filled Tires
Philadelphia, PA, March 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- What's the matter with air? Traditional air filled tires are subject to countless problems, such as punctures, blowouts, and pressure changes due to temperature and load.
DeVal Lifecycle Support has developed a unique compound of elastomeric foam— a flexible foam known for its resiliency, often used in industrial and airline tires.
Elastomeric foam is flexible, easy to insert, and retains long term performance. The foam compound duplicates the cushioning effect of air while eliminating the costs and failures associated with the routine maintenance of air filled tires.
The foam can be injected into any size tire with any alternate tube available. Once the tube is filled with foam through the valve port, the foam permanently cures and solidifies, making the tire virtually indestructible. Foam density can be adapted to compensate for heat resistance, speed and capacity requirements, depending on application and size. The only maintenance is tire replacement once the tread is worn past the safety point. The foam filled tires have been tested for over 2 years in hot and cold environments, various load sizes, and speeds up to 20 mph— all with zero failures.
DeVal Lifecycle Support is a mechanical manufacturer of ground support equipment for over 60 years. As a certified AS9100D small business certified HUBZone contractor for the Department of Defense, DeVal LCS is a full service start to finish build to print OEM with extensive high precision manufacturing of parts, components, and electronic capabilities under one roof. Our in-house quality assurance lab and NDT testing ensure that all delivered assemblies and components meet and exceed customer requirements.
