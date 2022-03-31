Richard Seely, Esq. Named Partner at Kahana Feld
Irvine, CA, March 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kahana & Feld LLP is pleased to announce the promotion of Richard D. Seely, Esq. to Partner.
“It is an honor to call Rick Seely my Partner,” said Amir Kahana, Managing Partner of the firm. “Rick is a well-respected construction defect attorney, a team player, and a great cultural fit for our firm. Rick embodies what our firm is all about.”
“Rick has been a stalwart in the construction community for decades,” said Founding Partner Jason Feld. “Rick embodies the type of attorney and person we strive for at our firm, and I could not be prouder to have Rick as a Partner.”
Mr. Seely added, “I am grateful for this spectacular opportunity provided to me by upstanding people who continue to build an outstanding firm.”
Mr. Seely joined Kahana Feld as a Senior Attorney in August 2021. He has extensive experience in construction defect litigation and is one of the leaders of the firm’s construction defect practice. Mr. Seely continues to handle numerous matters through trial.
Mr. Seely is published in trade journals and is a featured speaker at many industry conferences and education panels, including this year’s upcoming West Coast Casualty’s Construction Defect Seminar.
Mr. Seely received his Bachelor of Arts from University of California, Riverside, and his Juris Doctor from Loyola of Los Angeles Law School.
About Kahana Feld
Kahana & Feld is an award-winning law firm whose AV Preeminent rated attorneys are among the top litigators in the nation. We have a proven track record of success and our clients’ satisfaction speaks for itself. We pride ourselves on our firm’s culture, whose diversity fosters an environment of collaboration and creativity that leads to superior results and service for our clients. For more information, please visit: www.kahanafeld.com.
