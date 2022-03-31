Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technically Advanced Foam Swabs at Medical Design & Manufacturing West from April 12-14, 2022

The Super Brush sales and development team will be on the road this April to exhibit at the annual MD&M West trade show in Anaheim, California, April 12-14, 2022, in Booth #1525. The team will be showcasing their diagnostic testing kit swabs, as well as swabs for device assembly operations, swabs for inclusion in medical kits and trays, and swabs for cleaning electronics and printers.