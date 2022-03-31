Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technically Advanced Foam Swabs at Medical Design & Manufacturing West from April 12-14, 2022
The Super Brush sales and development team will be on the road this April to exhibit at the annual MD&M West trade show in Anaheim, California, April 12-14, 2022, in Booth #1525. The team will be showcasing their diagnostic testing kit swabs, as well as swabs for device assembly operations, swabs for inclusion in medical kits and trays, and swabs for cleaning electronics and printers.
Super Brush LLC, manufacturer of over 3,000 durable, lint-free, adhesive-free foam swab products, will be exhibiting at MD&M West - the medtech community’s greatest event, to be held this year in Anaheim.
“We are frequently asked how our durable, lint-free foam swabs can be used to an advantage in the surgical suite, and we’re proud to talk about the many ways Super Brush foam swabs can add to the value of a kit,” says Diane Henry, Director of Sales. “For instance, Super Brush foam swabs can be used for application of antiseptics and skin barrier films and can be pre-saturated with fluids for single-use application. In addition, our foam swabs are manufactured without adhesives so that they do not include contaminating chemicals.”
The USA manufacturer Super Brush will be at booth #1525 for all three days in the Anaheim Convention Center exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at MD&M West - the world's largest medical design and manufacturing event. 20,000 advanced manufacturing professionals are expected to attend to familiarize themselves with the latest technologies in biocompatible materials, components, assembly, and contract manufacturing – fields in which Super Brush LLC lint-free swabs have provided critical solutions.
Super Brush LLC has manufactured their foam swabs in the USA for over 65 years. Super Brush’s quality system is certified to ISO 13485:2016 and their manufacturing facility is FDA registered.
Visitors to the booth will also see an extensive selection of Super Brush’s specialty foam swab products and retail products. The Super Brush team will be available at booth #1525 to answer any questions about their products.
About Super Brush
Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs for application of antiseptics, skin protectants and topicals, and for precision cleaning of surgical ports, surfaces, and devices. From medical applicators to cleanroom-compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, for collecting samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics, and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered.
Michael Lecrenski
413-543-1442
www.superbrush.com
mlecrenski@superbrush.com
