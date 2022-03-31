St. Louis Area Diaper Bank Selected for National Economic Study
Local nonprofit to participate in study that will quantify the impact of free diapers.
St. Louis, MO, March 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank was recently selected to participate in a national study to measure the economic and health impacts of providing diapers to families. The Economic Impact Study is being conducted by the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN), a group of 250 diaper banks that meet high standards of transparency, efficiency, and community responsiveness. The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank is a NDBN member and will administer the study’s surveys to all families it reaches.
According to the NDBN, one in three U.S. families experience diaper need where they cannot afford an adequate supply of diapers to keep their children clean, dry, and healthy. A smaller pilot study showed families who received free diapers from a diaper bank gained in income, as well as their children had diaper rash less often and required fewer sick visits to the pediatrician.
“We’re grateful to have the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank as part of the Economic Impact Study,” said NDBN CEO Joanne Goldblum. “Some of the best diaper banks from coast to coast are part of this work. We know that many assumptions get made about the people we serve. This is a chance for families experiencing diaper need to have their voices heard.”
The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank collects, stores, and distributes 250,000 free diapers per month to struggling families through a network of 56 community, nonprofit, educational and health care partners serving low-income women and children. To date more than eight million diapers have been distributed in St. Louis including nearly 900,000 diapers during the height of the pandemic.
“The study will show how diapers change lives while giving our funders more details about this need,” said St. Louis Area Diaper Bank Executive Director Muriel Smith. “Most St. Louis childcare providers require parents to provide diapers. No diapers mean no childcare, which keeps parents out of work, school, and other essential activities. By working with a team of economists, we’ll be able to quantify the impact of free diapers.”
Founded in 2014, the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank provides diaper access to the region’s low-income families, as well as raises community awareness about the causes and consequences of diaper need. The nonprofit is a member of the National Diaper Bank Network, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need and “period poverty” in America. The St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies (STL APS) – a program created in 2019 by the diaper bank – ensures access to menstrual hygiene products, which allows full participation in daily life with dignity. For more information, call (314) 624-0888.
