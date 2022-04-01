New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators Online Spring Seminar on 5/6/22 Will Address Current and Future Issues for Both Civil and Divorce Mediation
The theme of “Spring Forward” for the forthcoming NJAPM Spring Seminar underscores the value of assessing current mediation practices and fine-tuning a vision of the future to best serve civil and divorce mediation clients in New Jersey. The seminar is open to all interested parties. Please visit www.NJAPM.org for more information or to register.
Montclair, NJ, April 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators (NJAPM) will hold its Seventh Annual Civil and Divorce Mediation Spring Seminar on Friday, May 6, from 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM virtually. All NJAPM members and the public are welcomed.
“We bring innovative and future focused presenters who will provide a vision of mediation in New Jersey, post-COVID,” states Bruce Matez, NJAPM President.
Seminar co-chairs, Anju Jessani and Katherine Newcomer, selected the theme of “Spring Forward” to emphasize the possible need for changes in mediation practices.
Matez will open the seminar with an organizational update, followed by NJAPM Accreditation Chair, Andrew Smith, who will address Accredited Professional Mediator (APM) standards. Jeralyn Lawrence, attorney and mediator, will describe her vision of "The Future of Mediation, a Perspective from the Incoming President of the New Jersey State Bar Association."
Two additional speakers will present topics of interest to both civil and divorce mediators. Jeremy Lack, attorney, mediator and co-founder of www.neuroawareness.com, will present "The Neuroscience of Mediation." Barbara Leiding, Qualified Administrator of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator® and divorce mediator will conduct a hands-on session, "Assess Your Myers-Briggs Personality Type" to explore mediation styles with relevance to client issues.
Following a networking lunch where Ben Feigenbaum and Catherine Romania demonstrate the newly launched PowerPoint presentation by the NJAPM Speaker's Bureau, afternoon breakout sessions will address topics specific to civil and divorce mediation:
- The civil track includes a panel discussion with the New Jersey Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) on the R. 1:40 Civil Mediation Program moderated by Margarita Echevarria with AOC staff Kelsey Austin, Luz Cento, Melissa Czartoryski, Marc Pellicane, Karen Rubino, Barbara Trzaska, and Rachel Walton. Felicia Farber will host a panel of civil mediators including Michelle Cresti, Suzanne English, Hon. Bradley Ferencz (Ret.), Jonathan Lerner, I. Jay Safier, Judie Saunders, and Andrew Smith, who will share tips on settling their hardest cases.
- The divorce track will address mediating prenups and post-nups with Adam Berner and Anna-Maria Pittella. Gary Borger and Vincent Celli will provide a review of the top ten recent New Jersey family law cases, and will also provide updates to R. 1:40 and divorce rules.
The seminar will conclude with an ethics presentation by the Hon. Lawrence Jones (Ret.)
The registration fee is $99 for members, $49 for full-time students with ID, and $119 for others until 4/30, with $20 more after that. The seminar qualifies for 5.5 CPE/CLE credits including 1.0 ethics credit. Accredited Professional Mediators receive 4.58 NJAPM CE hours. The seminar meets the AOC’s 4.0 hour annual requirement for roster mediators.
To register and/or join NJAPM, visit www.NJAPM.org. For more information, please call 800-981-4800.
