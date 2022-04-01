New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators Online Spring Seminar on 5/6/22 Will Address Current and Future Issues for Both Civil and Divorce Mediation

The theme of “Spring Forward” for the forthcoming NJAPM Spring Seminar underscores the value of assessing current mediation practices and fine-tuning a vision of the future to best serve civil and divorce mediation clients in New Jersey. The seminar is open to all interested parties. Please visit www.NJAPM.org for more information or to register.